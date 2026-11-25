BSEB to release Class 10 and 12 timetables this November
Heads up, Bihar Board students! BSEB is set to release the classes 10 and 12 exam timetables this November.
The main exams are happening in February 2027, with practicals lined up for January.
You'll find all the subject-wise dates on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, so keep an eye out.
Download BSEB date sheet PDFs
To grab your date sheet, just hop onto the BSEB website, head to the "Student Section," and click on the "BSEB Exam Date 2027" link for your class: easy PDF download.
Also, the second dummy admit cards are out now for you to check details or fix any mistakes until November 26, 2026.
Remember: you'll need to pass your sent-up exams before getting that final admit card for boards!