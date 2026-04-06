Snakes, crocodiles to replace barbed wire on marshy India-Bangladesh border?

The Border Security Force (BSF) is mulling over an unconventional idea to tackle infiltration along the India-Bangladesh border. The force is considering using reptiles like snakes and crocodiles as natural deterrents in riverine and marshy areas where traditional fencing isn't feasible, The Federal, which has seen the directive from Home Minister Amit Shah , reported. This 4,096km-long border has nearly 175km of such terrain, making it difficult to control illegal activities through physical barriers alone.

Proposal status Proposal still in discussion stage India Today, citing sources within the BSF, has confirmed that internal discussions are underway on the feasibility of deploying these reptiles. However, no official order has been issued yet. The proposal is still in the discussion stage and its implementation remains uncertain. Officials have been asked to identify river stretches that could be suitable for this plan as part of a deterrence-first approach to border security.

Ongoing efforts What message circulated to senior officers said "Exploring use of reptiles in riverine gaps in line with the Honorable HM's direction." "Feasibility of deploying reptiles (such as snakes /crocodiles) in vulnerable riverine gaps is to be explored and examined from operational perspectives," a confidential message circulated to senior frontier-level officers in the force's eastern and northeastern sector headquarters on March 26 and shared by The Federal read.

Advertisement