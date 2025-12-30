BSF kicks off 'Operation Sard Hawa' to secure borders this winter

BSF is stepping up with 20-30% more personnel in some sensitive infiltration-prone places, plus tech like thermal cameras, radars, sensors, and drones. They've even brought in drone commandos and "Durga Wahini" units for extra aerial eyes. Officers will be on-site around the clock to keep watch.

How are they covering so much ground?

Patrols are going all out—on foot, in vehicles, and even on camels across the Thar Desert and LoC areas.

Special checkpoints are set up, and BSF is teaming with police for joint ops.

Their intel team will coordinate closely if anything suspicious pops up.

It's a full-on effort to keep things safe while visibility is low.