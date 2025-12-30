Next Article
Delhi announces 'dry days' for January 2026
Heads up, Delhi: the government just announced a few dry days in January 2026.
This means no alcohol sales in shops, bars, or restaurants on certain dates so everyone can observe key festivals and national events without any hiccups.
Which days are dry?
Mark your calendars—Makar Sankranti on January 14 kicks things off, followed by Republic Day on January 26.
The month wraps up with Shaheed Diwas on January 30, honoring India's freedom fighters.
So if you're planning any get-togethers, you might want to keep these dates in mind!