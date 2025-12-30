Next Article
India warns social media platforms to clean up content
India
India's IT Ministry just gave a strong heads-up to platforms like Facebook and Instagram, telling them to quickly remove any obscene or illegal posts.
The warning comes after the Ministry observed that these platforms have not been strictly acting on rules under the IT Act and 2021 guidelines.
If they don't get their act together, the government says legal action could follow.
Focus on user safety and better moderation
The advisory reminds social media companies they're required by law to actively manage harmful content if they want to avoid legal trouble.
Platforms have been told to review how they handle complaints and make sure user safety is a top priority—basically, it's time for them to step up their moderation game.