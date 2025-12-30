Next Article
Former Kerala Minister questioned in Sabarimala gold case
Former Kerala Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran was recently questioned by a special investigation team after a photo surfaced showing him with Unnikrishnan Potti, the main suspect in the Sabarimala temple gold loss case.
Police sources confirmed the questioning on Tuesday, December 30, 2025.
SIT's progress so far
The SIT isn't slowing down—they've arrested 10 people so far, including two ex-presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board.
Another former president, P.S. Prasanth, has also faced questioning.
With the High Court granting six more months for a deeper probe into the missing temple gold from Sabarimala's idols and doorframes, it looks like this story is far from over.