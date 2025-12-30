Former Kerala Minister questioned in Sabarimala gold case

SIT's progress so far

The SIT isn't slowing down—they've arrested 10 people so far, including two ex-presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

Another former president, P.S. Prasanth, has also faced questioning.

With the High Court granting six more months for a deeper probe into the missing temple gold from Sabarimala's idols and doorframes, it looks like this story is far from over.