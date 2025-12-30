Next Article
Mumbai: Delayed train saves commuter from deadly BEST bus crash
India
A late-night accident at Bhandup railway station turned tragic when a BEST bus driver accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake, crashing into people waiting at the stop.
Four lives were lost and nine others injured.
In an unexpected twist, commuter Santosh Shelar escaped harm—he usually arrives earlier but was delayed by a late train.
What's happening now
Police have detained the driver and are checking the bus for mechanical issues.
Local shopkeepers quickly helped those hurt right after the crash.
Then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced ₹5 lakh support for each victim's family, and Prime Minister Modi shared his condolences.
The incident has raised concerns among locals about road safety and public transport in Mumbai.