Cold wave alert: Telangana shivers as temperatures dip
India
The IMD has issued a cold wave alert for 10 districts in Telangana, including Adilabad, Mancherial, Warangal, and Sangareddy, with the chill expected to last through December 31, 2025.
Some places like Tiryani have already seen temperatures drop as low as 5.6°C.
Why does this matter?
If you're in these districts—or even just visiting Hyderabad—expect colder mornings and evenings, foggy patches, and single-digit lows in some areas.
It's a good idea to bundle up and look out for those around you until things warm up again.