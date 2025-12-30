Mumbai-Pune Expressway: The 'Missing link' is almost here

The much-awaited Missing Link on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is nearly finished. This new 13.3km stretch will finally help drivers skip the notorious Khandala-Lonavala ghat jams, making road trips between these cities way smoother. Launched in 2019 and costing ₹6,595cr, it features massive eight-lane tunnels and viaducts.

What's the latest update? Despite COVID-19 delays and wild Sahyadri winds, construction is now about 95% done as of December 2025. The final touches should wrap up by May 2026.

Once open, expect a noticeable drop in travel time whether you're heading to Pune or Navi Mumbai.

Why does this matter for your next road trip? The Missing Link will shave off around 30 minutes from your journey and cut the distance by 6km.

You'll be able to drive at highway speeds (up to 120km/h), which means less fuel burned and lower pollution—especially helpful during those packed tourist weekends.