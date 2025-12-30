Delhi fog throws travel plans off track—here's what happened
Thick fog at Delhi airport on Tuesday led to 118 flight cancelations and 16 diversions, with many more delayed—especially for flights not equipped for low-visibility landings.
This kind of disruption is pretty common in Delhi winters and tends to ripple across both domestic and international routes.
Why does this matter?
If you or someone you know was flying, chances are plans got messed up.
The IMD had already warned about dense fog, with visibility dropping as low as 100 meters early in the morning.
Air quality stayed in the "very poor" range too, so it wasn't just travel taking a hit.
What are airlines doing for passengers?
The government has told airlines to step up: share real-time updates, offer meals during delays, help with refunds or rebooking if flights are canceled, make sure on-time check-ins get boarded, and assist with baggage issues.
Basically, they're being pushed to make things a little less stressful for stranded travelers.