'Lift the bans': Taslima Nasreen speaks out after Khaleda Zia's death India Dec 30, 2025

After former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Khaleda Zia's passing, exiled author Taslima Nasreen is urging for the bans on her books to finally be lifted.

On X (formerly Twitter), she reflected, "With her death, will the bans on the books she had banned not be lifted? They should be lifted."