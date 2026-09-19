BSF vehicle flips near Chamba-Seri on Jammu-Srinagar highway injuring 5
India
A BSF vehicle flipped over on the Jammu-Srinagar highway near Chamba-Seri this Saturday, leaving five personnel injured while heading to Jammu.
The driver, Shamim Ahmed from Kupwara, is in serious condition, while the others are being treated.
Rescue teams rush injured to hospital
Rescue teams acted fast and got everyone to the hospital quickly.
Those injured include Sub-Inspector Ghar Singh and Constables Sunil Kumar, Parshtum Kumar, and Chandan Yadhav.
The accident really shows how challenging it can be for security forces working in the hilly terrain of Jammu and Kashmir.