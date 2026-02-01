Budget 2026-27 leaves farmers, workers behind: RSS-backed groups India Feb 01, 2026

Two major RSS-backed groups—Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS)—have called out the Union Budget 2026-27 for leaving farmers and workers behind.

BKS is frustrated that the Kisan Samman Nidhi hasn't increased since 2018 and wants better support for natural farming, lower GST on farm equipment, and more credit access.

Meanwhile, BMS is unhappy about stagnant PF, ESI, and bonus limits, plus ignored wage concerns for Anganwadi workers.