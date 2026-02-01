Budget 2026-27: Sitharaman focuses on Gen Z's needs

Animation, gaming, and design sectors get a boost

If you're dreaming of a job in animation, gaming, or design, there's good news: new AVGC labs are coming to thousands of schools and colleges, and the sector is projected to require two million professionals by 2030.

AI will help match young people to jobs and improve education and healthcare.

Plus, mental health support is getting a major upgrade with a new NIMHANS-2 in north India and the upgradation of institutes in Ranchi and Tezpur.

Lower taxes on overseas trips and imported gadgets also make things a bit easier on your wallet.