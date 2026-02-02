Budget 2026-27: Sports ministry gets ₹4,479.88cr, focus on indigenous gear
India
The government just bumped up the sports budget for 2026-27 to ₹4,479.88 crore—a modest rise from the 2025-26 allocation.
In the 2026-27 budget, there's a special focus on making sports gear in India, with ₹500 crore set aside for it, plus new funding to set up a National Sports Board.
Khelo India, SAI get more funding
More money is going to programs like Khelo India (₹924.35 crore) and the Sports Authority of India (₹917.38 crore), which means better training and facilities for athletes across the country.
But while these areas got more support, anti-doping efforts saw cuts—something to keep an eye on as we look ahead to big events like the Commonwealth Games.