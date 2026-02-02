Budget 2026: Agnipath scheme gets ₹17,396cr allocation

More Agniveers to be recruited

Agnipath is the fast-track military recruitment program launched in 2022.

With this extra funding, the Army's share alone is up by 61%, and more young people—the total number of recruits had grown to 1.75 lakh by the end of 2025—can now join as Agniveers.

They get a monthly salary of ₹30,000-₹40,000 and a tax-free exit package of ₹11.7 lakh after four years.

Sources in the defense and security establishment say this money will help expand training and infrastructure so more youth can serve.