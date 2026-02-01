Budget 2026: Education gets biggest funding yet, but still lacking
This year's budget gives education its biggest funding yet—₹1.39 lakh crore, up 8% from last year. The focus is on skills, digital learning, vocational training, and STEM labs.
Higher education sees an 11% jump in funding, with five new university townships planned to bring students closer to industry action.
Still, the total falls short of the National Education Policy's target.
Other highlights from the education budget
A fresh National Institute of Design is coming to eastern India for more regional innovation.
Girls will get extra support with new district hostels.
Studying abroad could get a little easier on your wallet thanks to revised cost structures.
Plus, digital learning tools are expanding—15,000 schools and 500 colleges will get content labs for animation and gaming to help students tap into the creative economy.