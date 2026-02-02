Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman announces new high-speed rail corridors

₹2.93 lakh crore allocated for Indian Railways

This move is part of a huge ₹2,93,030 crore investment in Indian Railways (up from last year), aiming to make travel smoother and more sustainable.

Alongside the new passenger routes, there's also a fresh east-west freight corridor and plans for 22 new national waterways to cut down logistics costs.

If you live in or travel between these cities—or just want better infrastructure across India—this could mean quicker commutes and more opportunities ahead.