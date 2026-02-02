Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman announces new high-speed rail corridors
Big news from this year's Union Budget—Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just revealed seven brand-new high-speed rail corridors.
These "growth connectors" will link up major cities like Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Varanasi and Siliguri, making travel between them way faster and greener.
₹2.93 lakh crore allocated for Indian Railways
This move is part of a huge ₹2,93,030 crore investment in Indian Railways (up from last year), aiming to make travel smoother and more sustainable.
Alongside the new passenger routes, there's also a fresh east-west freight corridor and plans for 22 new national waterways to cut down logistics costs.
If you live in or travel between these cities—or just want better infrastructure across India—this could mean quicker commutes and more opportunities ahead.