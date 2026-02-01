Budget 2026 focuses on upskilling youth for future jobs

Reactions are a real mix

Reactions are a real mix. Some, like homemaker C. Jayasree, feel let down by the limited relief on daily essentials such as LPG gas and few new tax breaks.

Others, such as teacher S. Rambabu, see positives in job creation efforts, MSME support, and better access to medicines for serious illnesses.

There's hope that if promises turn into action—especially on jobs—the budget could help families handle rising living costs.