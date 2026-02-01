Budget 2026 focuses on upskilling youth for future jobs
India
The 2026 Union Budget is all about upskilling young people for future jobs—think AI and robotics—to push India toward its Viksit Bharat 2047 goal.
While there's more talk of scholarships and education loans, many are worried about how well these plans will reach rural areas and truly help disadvantaged students.
Reactions are a real mix
Reactions are a real mix. Some, like homemaker C. Jayasree, feel let down by the limited relief on daily essentials such as LPG gas and few new tax breaks.
Others, such as teacher S. Rambabu, see positives in job creation efforts, MSME support, and better access to medicines for serious illnesses.
There's hope that if promises turn into action—especially on jobs—the budget could help families handle rising living costs.