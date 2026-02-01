Budget 2026: Government announces ₹10,000cr push for biopharma sector

Biopharma SHAKTI isn't just about labs--it's about real impact

The plan tackles major health issues like diabetes and cancer by boosting homegrown medicines.

The Budget also proposes adding 100,000 allied health professionals over the next five years, and supporting five Regional Medical Hubs; these measures could open up jobs and even put India on the map for medical tourism.

If you're into science, healthcare careers, or just want better healthcare access—this is big news.