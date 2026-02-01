Budget 2026 memes: FM's saree, tax slabs, and more
Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her ninth Union Budget, and social media is buzzing.
With global trade drama and a hefty US tariff in the background, this year's budget is expected to zero in on agriculture, AI, and renewable energy/battery storage—plus a big push for jobs and keeping prices steady.
Online, people are having fun with memes about how these decisions could shape their wallets (and moods) for the next year.
What to expect from the budget
If you earn up to ₹12 lakh a year, you're now tax-free under the new rules.
Standard deduction might be increased, and TDS on rent gets bumped to ₹6 lakh. You'll also have four years to file revised returns.
The government is aiming for a 4.2% fiscal deficit while defense spending is expected to rise by 20%.
Expect more funds for MSMEs, startups, railways, and healthcare.
Annual ritual that decides your bank balance
Memes took over as netizens joked about how much power the finance minister has over everyone's budgets—and even commented on her purple Kancheevaram saree!
For many people online, it felt like watching an annual ritual that decides if your bank balance sighs in relief or stress.