Budget 2026 memes: FM's saree, tax slabs, and more India Feb 01, 2026

Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her ninth Union Budget, and social media is buzzing.

With global trade drama and a hefty US tariff in the background, this year's budget is expected to zero in on agriculture, AI, and renewable energy/battery storage—plus a big push for jobs and keeping prices steady.

Online, people are having fun with memes about how these decisions could shape their wallets (and moods) for the next year.