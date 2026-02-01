Budget 2026: New committee to align education with job market
India
This year's Union Budget introduces a new high-powered committee to bridge the gap between what you learn and the jobs you can get.
The goal? Help India lead globally in services by 2047, while making sure we're ready for changes like AI shaking up job skills.
What does this mean for students?
If you're a student or just starting your career, this matters.
The committee will recommend ways to upskill and reskill young people so they're not left behind as tech evolves.
New university townships near industry hubs and girls' hostels in every district aim to make education more accessible—and connect it directly with real job opportunities.
It's all about helping India's youth thrive in a fast-changing world.