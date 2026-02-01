Budget 2026: ₹1,342cr allocated for Mission Mausam
India
This year's Union Budget has given a major push to Mission Mausam, setting aside ₹1,342 crore—way up from ₹840 crore in 2025-26 (revised).
The mission's first phase (timeline not specified in source) is all about upgrading India's weather tech with new radars and sensors, aiming for much sharper forecasts.
AI and high-tech gear will help in better predictions
Better weather predictions mean fewer surprises from storms and floods—think safer travel, smarter farming, and more reliable event planning.
Plus, with AI and high-tech gear rolling out soon (and additional upgrades planned), authorities aim to provide more localized weather information to users—whether you're in Mumbai or elsewhere.