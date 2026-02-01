Budget 2026: ₹1,342cr allocated for Mission Mausam India Feb 01, 2026

This year's Union Budget has given a major push to Mission Mausam, setting aside ₹1,342 crore—way up from ₹840 crore in 2025-26 (revised).

The mission's first phase (timeline not specified in source) is all about upgrading India's weather tech with new radars and sensors, aiming for much sharper forecasts.