Budget 2026: ₹6,000cr set aside for Census 2027

Census 2027 will have nationwide caste count

Census 2027 is rolling out in two phases: house listing (April-September 2026) and population count (Feb 2027).

For the first time, there'll be a nationwide caste count beyond just SC/ST categories.

With features like self-enumeration portals and a paper option for enumerators/remote areas, this census will shape everything from welfare schemes to city planning—and even future elections.