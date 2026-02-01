Budget 2026: ₹67,670cr for Jal Jeevan Mission

Impact on schools, anganwadis

This isn't just about taps—it's about healthier villages and better lives.

With more homes getting clean water, schools and anganwadis are also seeing positive changes: 89.62% of schools and 85.60% of anganwadi centers have tap water supply connections.

The mission is closing in on its goal, but, as of 23 Jan 2026, still needs to connect about 3.6 crore more households—helping India move closer to safe water for all.