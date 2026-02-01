Budget 2026: ₹67,670cr for Jal Jeevan Mission
The government just earmarked ₹67,670 crore in the 2026 Budget for the Jal Jeevan Mission—a project focused on bringing safe tap water to every rural home in India.
Since its launch in 2019, the mission has already reached over 15.7 crore households (that's more than 80% of rural homes), aiming to provide each person with a daily supply of clean water.
Impact on schools, anganwadis
This isn't just about taps—it's about healthier villages and better lives.
With more homes getting clean water, schools and anganwadis are also seeing positive changes: 89.62% of schools and 85.60% of anganwadi centers have tap water supply connections.
The mission is closing in on its goal, but, as of 23 Jan 2026, still needs to connect about 3.6 crore more households—helping India move closer to safe water for all.