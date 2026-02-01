Budget 2026: Sitharaman's magenta Kanchipuram silk saree
India
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wore a magenta Kanchipuram silk saree from Tamil Nadu while presenting the 2026-27 Union Budget.
This isn't just a fashion choice—she's known for spotlighting regional handlooms every Budget Day, backing local artisans and echoing the 'Vocal for Local' vibe.
More on her 'saree saga'
By choosing iconic weaves like Kanchipuram silk, Sitharaman puts India's traditional crafts in the national spotlight.
Her ongoing support—like last year's Madhubani saree or previous picks from Karnataka and Odisha—not only celebrates culture but also helps keep these age-old skills alive and relevant for new generations.