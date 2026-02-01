Budget 2026: Tier-II, III cities get major push India Feb 01, 2026

This year's Union Budget brings a major push for tier-II and tier-III cities, especially temple towns, with ₹20,000 crore set aside over the next five years to strengthen urban infrastructure, including basic amenities.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman called these places "engines of growth," highlighting the plan to modernize smaller cities—not just the big metros—and tap into their economic potential.