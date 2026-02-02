Budget 2026: Transport major focus, especially waterways
This year's Union Budget allocates ₹12.2 lakh crore as total public capital expenditure, with transport a major focus to upgrade India's transport game, with a spotlight on making trade smoother and faster.
The government plans to launch 20 new national waterways in five years—starting with one in Odisha that'll connect key mining areas to major ports.
There's also a new scheme to boost coastal shipping, plus a dedicated freight corridor from East to West.
Cheaper, quicker delivery of goods
Better logistics means cheaper, quicker delivery of goods—good news for businesses and anyone waiting on online orders.
By doubling the share of cargo moved by waterways by 2047, India hopes to cut costs and make exports more competitive globally.
Investments in ship repair hubs and local container manufacturing are set to create jobs and strengthen supply chains, supporting the vision of a more developed, connected India.