Budget 2026: Transport major focus, especially waterways India Feb 02, 2026

This year's Union Budget allocates ₹12.2 lakh crore as total public capital expenditure, with transport a major focus to upgrade India's transport game, with a spotlight on making trade smoother and faster.

The government plans to launch 20 new national waterways in five years—starting with one in Odisha that'll connect key mining areas to major ports.

There's also a new scheme to boost coastal shipping, plus a dedicated freight corridor from East to West.