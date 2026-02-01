Budget lays strong foundation for Viksit Bharat 2047: PM Modi

Focus on job creation, self-reliance in tech, health

This year's budget ramps up government investment by 9% to ₹12.2 lakh crore and launches big projects like the ₹10,000 crore Bio-Pharma Shakti program and a ₹40,000 crore boost for electronics component manufacturing—both designed to create jobs and make India more self-reliant in tech and health.

There are also new rare earth corridors planned across four states and extra support for MSMEs through new funding measures, including a ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund and a ₹2,000 crore top-up to the Self Reliant India Fund.

With private investment slowing down, these public moves are meant to keep growth strong and open up new opportunities for young people entering the workforce.