Budget session begins with President Murmu's address
India
Jan 30, 2026

President Droupadi Murmu opened the 2026-27 Budget Session in Parliament on January 28, spotlighting the government's push for social justice and inclusive growth.

Her speech comes just after some controversy, as the Tamil Nadu Governor, R.N. Ravi, skipped delivering the customary inaugural address, while the Karnataka Governor, Thawar Chand Gehlot, read only a few lines of the customary speech prepared by the state Cabinet and then walked out.