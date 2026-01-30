Budget session begins with President Murmu's address
President Droupadi Murmu opened the 2026-27 Budget Session in Parliament on January 28, spotlighting the government's push for social justice and inclusive growth.
Her speech comes just after some controversy, as the Tamil Nadu Governor, R.N. Ravi, skipped delivering the customary inaugural address, while the Karnataka Governor, Thawar Chand Gehlot, read only a few lines of the customary speech prepared by the state Cabinet and then walked out.
Significance of President's address
The President's address isn't just tradition—it's a constitutional must under Article 87, setting the tone for Parliament's first session each year.
It gives MPs a chance to debate big governance issues and hear direct responses from the Prime Minister.
Governors have similar roles at the state level, making these speeches key moments for government accountability and communication.