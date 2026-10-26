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Another building collapse in Delhi, 2 men dead
The incident occurred on Sunday evening

Another building collapse in Delhi, 2 men dead

By Snehil Singh
Oct 26, 2026
10:08 am
What's the story

A tragic building collapse in northeast Delhi's Milan Garden area killed two men, Chanderpal (60) and Vijay Kumar (33), NDTV reported. The incident occurred on Sunday evening when two slabs of the structure caved in. The victims, believed to be father and son, were trapped under the debris and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Rescue efforts

5 fire tenders rushed to spot

The building, owned by a certain Manoj Kumar, had a godown on the ground floor and an additional structure on the first floor. Both parts of the building collapsed.

The Delhi Fire Services received a call about the incident at 6:46pm and rushed five fire tenders to the spot for rescue operations.

Previous incident

Similar incident in Satya Niketan weeks ago

This incident comes weeks after another building collapse in Satya Niketan, which had killed seven people.

The Satya Niketan structure was being used as a boys' paying guest accommodation and was undergoing basement repairs when it collapsed.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sandeep Lamba said the Milan Garden building was an old single-storey structure with ongoing construction for an additional floor.

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Official response

Delhi ministers visit site, oversee rescue operations

Before the deaths were confirmed, Delhi ministers Kapil Mishra and Ashish Sood visited the site to oversee rescue operations.

Earlier, Mishra said firefighters and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were working hard, adding that no fatalities had been reported at that time.

He called it an "unfortunate incident" and said all relevant agencies would investigate what led to this tragedy.

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Cause investigation

An attempt was made to install new lintel, says Mishra

Mishra also gave a preliminary assessment of the possible cause of the collapse.

He said it seemed an attempt was made to install a new lintel, which collapsed and caused the floor below to cave in, trapping two people.

A local said the collapse happened while laying a concrete slab for the additional floor, adding that "the existing lower slab was weak."

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