15-16 workers feared trapped after building collapses in Pimpri Chinchwad
What's the story
A three-story administrative building at the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's (PCMC) Waste-to-Energy plant in Moshi, Pune, collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 1:45pm amid heavy rainfall in the region. Officials believe that 15 to 16 workers are trapped under the debris of the collapsed structure. The building that collapsed was located next to a mound of legacy waste. Heavy rains over the past two days made the waste unstable, causing it to slide onto the administrative building.
Rescue efforts
NDRF called in to assist rescue operations
The PCMC fire brigade has launched a large-scale rescue operation at the site. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have also been called in to assist with search and rescue efforts. A senior fire brigade official said that while some people are believed to be trapped under the debris, it's too early to confirm an exact number or any casualties.
Weather impact
Heavy rains triggered mound of garbage to crash onto building
"Prima facie, it appears that due to heavy rains, the waste mound became loose and collapsed on top of the building," Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi said. "The administrative building was situated next to a mountain-like pile of legacy waste," Suryawanshi explained. Around 20 people were inside the building when it collapsed; four managed to escape.
Weather impact
Monsoon mayhem in Maharashtra
The recent monsoon rains have caused widespread destruction in Pune and Mumbai. On July 6, four people were killed in a landslide and wall collapse. The heavy showers also prompted authorities to evacuate over 500 people to safer places in Pune district. Schools and colleges remained shut in parts of Pune on Wednesday after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert, warning of continued heavy rainfall.
Twitter Post
Rescue operations underway
#WATCH | Maharashtra | A building collapsed in the Moshi area of Pimpri Chinchwad; people feared trapped. More details awaited. Rescue operations underway.— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2026
(Video Source: Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department) pic.twitter.com/UubjwlE3gB