The incident occurred around 1:45pm on Wednesday

15-16 workers feared trapped after building collapses in Pimpri Chinchwad

By Chanshimla Varah 04:08 pm Jul 08, 202604:08 pm

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A three-story administrative building at the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's (PCMC) Waste-to-Energy plant in Moshi, Pune, collapsed on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 1:45pm amid heavy rainfall in the region. Officials believe that 15 to 16 workers are trapped under the debris of the collapsed structure. The building that collapsed was located next to a mound of legacy waste. Heavy rains over the past two days made the waste unstable, causing it to slide onto the administrative building.