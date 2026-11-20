Bulldozer kills 14-year-old Aryavardhan in Gorakhpur, Yogi Adityanath calls 'anarchy'
A tragic incident in Gorakhpur has sparked political tension after 14-year-old Aryavardhan was killed by a bulldozer during a party roadshow.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the situation "anarchy" and made it clear that such lawlessness won't be accepted, also mentioning the boy's historic family background.
Akhilesh Yadav cites CCTV, accuses Adityanath
The event quickly turned political, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accusing Adityanath of spreading misinformation about how the boy died, pointing to CCTV footage that he says tells a different story.
As parties trade blame and police question those involved, Adityanath repeated his stance: the government won't tolerate chaos that hurts Uttar Pradesh's image.