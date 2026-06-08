Bulldozers trigger Kolkata's Jadavpur anti-encroachment clashes, 2 CPI(M) leaders arrested

Injured taken to KPC Medical College

Injured protesters were taken to KPC Medical College.

Mohammad Salim criticized the state government for ignoring a stay order, calling it "bulldozer politics" and saying the poor were being targeted.

Congress leaders stood by the hawkers, while BJP's Dilip Ghosh defended the operation, pointing out issues caused by illegal encroachments.

The drive saw heavy security with state police, central forces, and Rapid Action Force on site; this was Jadavpur's second such drive after earlier protests had paused demolitions.