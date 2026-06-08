Bulldozers trigger Kolkata's Jadavpur anti-encroachment clashes, 2 CPI(M) leaders arrested
Things got tense in Kolkata's Jadavpur area on Sunday evening when an anti-encroachment drive led to clashes between protesters and police.
Bulldozers were brought in to clear shanties and stalls, sparking unrest around 7pm.
Police responded with baton charges, and two CPI(M) leaders, Sujan Chakraborty and Srijan Bhattacharya, were arrested as several protesters ended up injured.
Injured taken to KPC Medical College
Injured protesters were taken to KPC Medical College.
Mohammad Salim criticized the state government for ignoring a stay order, calling it "bulldozer politics" and saying the poor were being targeted.
Congress leaders stood by the hawkers, while BJP's Dilip Ghosh defended the operation, pointing out issues caused by illegal encroachments.
The drive saw heavy security with state police, central forces, and Rapid Action Force on site; this was Jadavpur's second such drive after earlier protests had paused demolitions.