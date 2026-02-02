Bullet train linking Delhi-Varanasi, ₹2,711cr for local rail upgrades

The project will also create jobs and improve safety

This bullet train will cut Delhi-Varanasi travel down to just 3 hours and 50 minutes—way faster than current options.

It's not just about speed; the project will improve safety and bring better amenities, while 13 major Delhi stations have been identified for redevelopment under the Amrit Station Scheme.

Plus, it's expected to spark more jobs and make it easier for people in UP, Bihar, and West Bengal to access education and healthcare.