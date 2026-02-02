Bullet train linking Delhi-Varanasi, ₹2,711cr for local rail upgrades
India
The new Railway Budget just dropped, and Delhi's getting a boost—₹2,711 crore for local rail upgrades plus plans for seven high-speed corridors.
The highlight? A bullet train linking Delhi and Varanasi, and a Varanasi-Siliguri corridor via Patna, aiming to make long journeys feel a lot shorter.
The project will also create jobs and improve safety
This bullet train will cut Delhi-Varanasi travel down to just 3 hours and 50 minutes—way faster than current options.
It's not just about speed; the project will improve safety and bring better amenities, while 13 major Delhi stations have been identified for redevelopment under the Amrit Station Scheme.
Plus, it's expected to spark more jobs and make it easier for people in UP, Bihar, and West Bengal to access education and healthcare.