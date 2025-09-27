Bullet train's Surat-Bilimora phase opens 2027, Vaishnaw touts 'unique technologies'
What's the story
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently inspected the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project in Gujarat's Surat district. He was impressed with the progress, calling it "really good." The first operational stretch of this high-speed rail corridor will be between Surat and Bilimora. During his visit, Vaishnaw also highlighted that "several unique technologies" have been incorporated into the project, which could benefit other infrastructure developments across India.
Station features
Bullet trains to stop at Surat station
Vaishnaw further revealed that once the entire corridor is finished, all bullet trains will stop at Surat station. The station has been designed with two tracks on either side and two in the center, along with a large concourse for passengers. "If you look at the station, there is a specialty there too," he said while explaining its design features.
Speed specifications
First operational stretch likely by 2027
The bullet trains are expected to run at speeds between 320 and 340km/h, revolutionizing India's transportation infrastructure. Vaishnaw said high-speed rail turnouts have been specially designed for these speeds, and the first section from Surat to Bilimora is likely to be operational by 2027. He concluded his visit by saying that "the first section of Surat to Bilimora will become operational in 2027."
Twitter Post
Vaishnaw talks about inspecting project
#WATCH | Surat, Gujarat: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says, "The first section of Bullet Train project that will become operational is Surat to Bilimora. I inspected the work of the station and track laying; this is really good progress. Several new technologies have been… https://t.co/xAbIisSO5Z pic.twitter.com/ZYOJqw7KFJ— ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2025