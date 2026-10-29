Burglars steal pickup with 54 cylinders and 2 motorcycles Gobindgarh
India
A family at the Arun Gas Agency warehouse in Gobindgarh had a rough Thursday: burglars broke in around 3:15am used some unknown substance to knock everyone out, and made off with a pickup vehicle loaded with 54 LPG cylinders plus two motorcycles.
Police review CCTV showing 3 suspects
When Dharmendra and his sister Aarti woke up and realized what happened, Dharmendra immediately informed him, following which the police were alerted.
Officers are now reviewing CCTV footage that shows three suspects escaping with the stolen vehicles.
The investigation is ongoing as police work to track down those responsible.