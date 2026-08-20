Burglars trapped in Valsad jewelry shop in Gujarat call police
India
Talk about a heist gone wrong, two burglars in Gujarat's Valsad district tried to rob a jewelry shop but ended up locking themselves in when locals pulled down the shutter.
With an angry crowd gathering outside, they actually called the police for help, turning their own robbery into a rescue mission.
Police recover jewelry and arrest burglars
The man told officers on the helpline, "Sir, we came to commit a theft, but people have pulled down the shutter. Please, save us."
Locals kept them trapped until police arrived and arrested both men.
The cops recovered some jewelry they'd gathered to take away and break-in tools from them and are now checking if they've been involved in other crimes before.