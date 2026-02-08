Burqa-clad man enters women's coach, jumps off moving train

Man still at large; RPF seeks public help

The Railway Protection Force filed an FIR after video of the incident went viral, but the man is still on the run.

CCTV didn't catch him at Ghatkopar and police missed him when they checked trains at Mulund.

Entering a women's coach without permission can mean a fine (₹500) and deboarding under the Railways Act.

If you spot anything suspicious on trains, you can call RPF's 24/7 helpline at 182—your quick action could help keep everyone safer.