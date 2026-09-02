Bus-bulker collision on NH 39 near Rewa kills 5
India
A serious accident happened Wednesday on National Highway 39 near Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, when a passenger bus collided with a bulker truck.
The crash pushed the bus off the road into a ditch, leading to five deaths and around 20 injuries.
Local officials jumped into action right away to help those affected.
Narendra Modi condoles as rescuers respond
Prime Minister Modi shared his condolences online, saying he was saddened by the loss and hoping for a quick recovery for the injured.
Rescue efforts were underway, and the Superintendent of Police (SP), the entire administration, medical teams, local villagers, and public representatives reached the site.