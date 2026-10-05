Bus carrying about 45 crashes near Nehru College, 15 injured
India
A bus packed with about 45 people crashed head-on into a dump truck near Nehru College on the Hansi-Barwala Road, leaving at least 15 passengers hurt.
The impact was pretty severe, crushing the front of both vehicles and especially damaging the driver's side of the bus.
Locals free passengers, 5 remain critical
Locals didn't wait: they smashed open a rear window so people could get out before help arrived.
The most seriously injured were rushed to the hospital, and both drivers needed urgent care in Hisar.
Police say, thankfully, no one has died so far, but five people are still in critical condition.
Officials are now looking into what caused the crash, including whether speed or poor visibility from roadside trees played a role.