Bus carrying Baisakhi devotees flips in Fatehgarh Sahib killing 6
India
A late-night bus accident in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib district left six people dead and over 20 injured on Tuesday.
The bus, carrying devotees home from Baisakhi celebrations in Anandpur Sahib, flipped near Himmatpura village around 10pm
Everyone on board was from Main Majri village; among those lost was a woman.
Technical fault reported, police investigating
Rescue teams got to the scene quickly and rushed the injured to nearby hospitals.
A technical fault was reported as the cause of the accident, and police are now investigating to figure out exactly what went wrong.