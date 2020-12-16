In a tragic development, eight people have died and 21 sustained injuries on Wednesday morning when an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus collided with a gas tanker in Sambhal amid reduced visibility due to fog, police said. The crash took place in the Dhanari Police station area. Here are more details.

Police's statement All the injured have been hospitalized: Moradabad IG

"Eight people have died in the accident involving a bus of UP Roadways and a gas tanker. All the injured have been hospitalized." "The number of injured persons is 21. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination. Traffic has been diverted since there is still some gas in the tanker," Moradabad Inspector General of Police (IG) Ramit Sharma told reporters.

Details Deceased are yet to be identified

Earlier, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra had put the number of injured at 25 and said that the head-on collision took place on the Agra-Moradabad road. Meanwhile, police said the deceased are yet to be identified. District administration and police officials are at the spot and rescue operations are on, the police added.

Information UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives