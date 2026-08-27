Bus driver saves Bheemunipatnam pilgrims from Nepal flash floods
India
Eight pilgrims from Bheemunipatnam, including Bheemunipatnam ZPTC member G. Venkatappadu, had a close call with flash flooding in Nepal during their Manasarovar trip.
Thanks to a quick-thinking bus driver who listened to local warnings and took them to higher ground, everyone made it out safely.
West Bengal tourist busses still missing
The group shared that two West Bengal tourist busses that left before them are still missing after the flooding.
Their own journey got delayed by visa issues, but they called MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Thursday to let him know they were OK.
The MLA promised full support from the Andhra Pradesh government for their safe return and told them not to hesitate if they needed help.
All eight are safe.