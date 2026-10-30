Bus driver Vemana Naik assaulted near Tirupati over driving

A bus ride in Andhra Pradesh turned ugly when a group of men assaulted driver Vemana Naik, accusing him of rash driving.

The confrontation started after a biker, traveling with his mother, felt the bus was being driven dangerously and contacted his relatives and friends.

The group stopped the bus near Kokkanti Cross, a junction area on the Chennai-Anantapur Highway in Tanakallu, Andhra Pradesh, near Tirupati, pulled Naik out, and attacked him, a moment that was caught on video and circulated widely on social media.