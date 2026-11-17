Bus falls off bridge near Gular market, Uttarakhand, 8 dead
A bus with around 30 to 35 people on board crashed off a bridge into a stream near Gular market on the Rishikesh-Badrinath highway in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.
Sadly, at least eight people lost their lives and about 20 others were injured.
The injured were rescued and shifted to hospitals by ambulance.
SDRF and police teams called in
Rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and police personnel rushed to help, with more teams called in to handle the situation.