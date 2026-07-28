Bus in Ganderbal carrying about 50 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims skids
India
A bus carrying about 50 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims skidded off the road in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday.
The driver lost control on a curve, sending the bus crashing into an empty house, luckily stopping it from falling into the Sindh River.
ITBP and CRPF rescued all passengers
Most passengers had minor injuries and were quickly helped by locals and security forces.
Everyone was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, with no casualties reported.
The ITBP shared updates online, highlighting that "#ITBP & #CRPF personnel swiftly rescued all passengers."