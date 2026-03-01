Buxar gets ₹1,700cr JK Cement, Coca-Cola factories
Bihar's Buxar district just saw the grand opening of two big factories: a JK Cement grinding unit and a Coca-Cola bottling plant, together worth ₹1,700 crore.
The JK Cement plant, built for ₹500 crore on the Patna-Buxar highway, can churn out 3 million tons of cement each year—meaning faster supplies for local infrastructure and less reliance on other states.
Coca-Cola facility promotes PET recycling and has wastewater treatment facilities
The Coca-Cola facility in Nawanagar covers 65 acres and can produce over 3 lakh cases daily.
It also has wastewater treatment facilities, promotes PET recycling, and has developed about 40% of the campus as green space.
Both projects are set to create thousands of jobs—helping Bihar aim for 10 million new jobs in five years—and give a real boost to local manufacturing and economic growth.