Buxar gets ₹1,700cr JK Cement, Coca-Cola factories

Coca-Cola facility promotes PET recycling and has wastewater treatment facilities

The Coca-Cola facility in Nawanagar covers 65 acres and can produce over 3 lakh cases daily.

It also has wastewater treatment facilities, promotes PET recycling, and has developed about 40% of the campus as green space.

Both projects are set to create thousands of jobs—helping Bihar aim for 10 million new jobs in five years—and give a real boost to local manufacturing and economic growth.