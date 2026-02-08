Buying US oil, gas in India's strategic interests: Piyush Goyal India Feb 08, 2026

Union Minister Piyush Goyal says picking up oil and gas from the US is in India's "own strategic interests" as the country works to diversify where it gets its energy.

He put it simply: "The buying of crude oil or LNG, LPG from the US is in India's own strategic interests as we diversify our oil sources."