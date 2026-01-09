Byrnihat, not Delhi, tops India's pollution charts India Jan 09, 2026

Surprise: Byrnihat in Assam—not Delhi—is now India's most polluted city for fine particle (PM2.5) air pollution, according to a new study by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.

Out of 4,000+ towns checked between 2019 and 2024, excluding 2020, about 44% regularly break safe air standards.

Major hotspots include cities in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Bihar.