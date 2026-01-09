Byrnihat, not Delhi, tops India's pollution charts
Surprise: Byrnihat in Assam—not Delhi—is now India's most polluted city for fine particle (PM2.5) air pollution, according to a new study by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air.
Out of 4,000+ towns checked between 2019 and 2024, excluding 2020, about 44% regularly break safe air standards.
Major hotspots include cities in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Bihar.
Most cities left out of clean air efforts
India's main anti-pollution plan—the National Clean Air Programme—only covers a small fraction of the worst-hit cities.
Of over 1,700 chronically polluted places, just 67 get focused action or funding.
Most money goes to fighting road dust and traffic emissions; meanwhile, industries and home fuels—the big polluters—get barely any attention or resources.